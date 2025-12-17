Orbán states European Commission removes issue of using Russian frozen assets from EU Council agenda

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/orbanviktor

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has said on Tuesday, December 17, that the European Commission has removed the issue of using frozen Russian assets from the agenda of the EU summit, Hungarian government spokesman Zoltán Kovács said on the X social network.

"This morning, the Commission President announced that the Commission has backed down and the issue of Russian assets will not be brought up for discussion. So, the behind-the-scenes negotiations and the struggle that we had last night led to a result, and if I understand correctly, if I understand correctly the words of the Commission President spoken today, and I think I understand them correctly, she said that Russian assets will not be brought up for discussion tomorrow," Orbán said.