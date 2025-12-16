Russia loses 1,150 soldiers, 1 submarine during day - General Staff

Ukrainian defense forces have eliminated 1,150 occupiers, nine tanks, six armored vehicles, 67 artillery systems, 442 UAVs, one submarine, as well as 177 cars and special equipment in a day, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Facebook on Tuesday morning.

"Total enemy combat losses from 24.02.22 to 16.12.25 were approximately: personnel - about 1,190,620 (+1,150), tanks - 11,421 (+9), armored combat vehicles - 23,737 (+6), artillery systems - 35,172 (+67), operational-tactical-level UAVs - 91,219 (+442), submarines - 2 (+1) and automotive equipment and tanker trucks – 70,182 (+177) units," the report said.