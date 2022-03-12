Zelensky, Scholz, Macron discuss prospects for peace talks

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky spoke on Saturday with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron and discussed the prospects for peace talks and confronting the Russian aggressor.

"Spoke with Olaf Scholz, Emmanuel Macron. We discussed countering the aggressor, Russia's crimes against civilians. I ask my partners to help in releasing the captive mayor of Melitopol. Prospects for peace talks also discussed. We must stop the aggressor together," Zelensky said.