Together we must stop war, humanitarian catastrophe caused by Russia - Zelensky in conversation with President of Finland

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in a conversation with President of Finland Sauli Niinistö discussed the prospects for peace talks, joint efforts to end the war and the humanitarian catastrophe caused by the Russian Federation in Ukraine.

"Prospects for peace talks were discussed with the President Niinistö. We must stop the war together! Thanked Finland for supporting Ukraine in the fight against aggression. This is more important than ever. We must jointly end the humanitarian catastrophe caused by Russia," Zelensky tweeted on Friday.