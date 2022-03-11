Facts

13:48 11.03.2022

Together we must stop war, humanitarian catastrophe caused by Russia - Zelensky in conversation with President of Finland

1 min read
Together we must stop war, humanitarian catastrophe caused by Russia - Zelensky in conversation with President of Finland

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in a conversation with President of Finland Sauli Niinistö discussed the prospects for peace talks, joint efforts to end the war and the humanitarian catastrophe caused by the Russian Federation in Ukraine.

"Prospects for peace talks were discussed with the President Niinistö. We must stop the war together! Thanked Finland for supporting Ukraine in the fight against aggression. This is more important than ever. We must jointly end the humanitarian catastrophe caused by Russia," Zelensky tweeted on Friday.

Tags: #russia #aggression #finland
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:51 11.03.2022
Zelensky expects new sanctions against Russia

Zelensky expects new sanctions against Russia

14:46 11.03.2022
Prosecutor General: Ukraine starts intl search for Russian journalist Simonyan

Prosecutor General: Ukraine starts intl search for Russian journalist Simonyan

14:30 11.03.2022
Ukrainian defenders eliminate commander of Russian army – Gerashchenko

Ukrainian defenders eliminate commander of Russian army – Gerashchenko

13:22 11.03.2022
MFA protests against imprisonment of five Ukrainians in so-called case of 'second Simferopol group Hizb ut-Tahrir'

MFA protests against imprisonment of five Ukrainians in so-called case of 'second Simferopol group Hizb ut-Tahrir'

13:17 11.03.2022
Kyiv, Mariupol, and advancement in Kryvyi Rih, Kremenchuk, Nikopol and Zaporizhia remain main directions of concentration of Russian troops - General Staff

Kyiv, Mariupol, and advancement in Kryvyi Rih, Kremenchuk, Nikopol and Zaporizhia remain main directions of concentration of Russian troops - General Staff

13:11 11.03.2022
Combat operations underway in Brovarsky district, three communities of Vyshgorodsky district on verge of humanitarian catastrophe, Slavutych completely isolated - Kyiv regional military administration

Combat operations underway in Brovarsky district, three communities of Vyshgorodsky district on verge of humanitarian catastrophe, Slavutych completely isolated - Kyiv regional military administration

12:44 11.03.2022
Gazprom continuing gas delivery for transit via Ukraine as scheduled, Fri nomination again at maximum

Gazprom continuing gas delivery for transit via Ukraine as scheduled, Fri nomination again at maximum

12:22 11.03.2022
Police and territorial defense detain 29 Russian servicemen in Sumy region

Police and territorial defense detain 29 Russian servicemen in Sumy region

12:13 11.03.2022
Shoigu says more than 16,000 volunteers from Middle East ready to fight for 'LPR/DPR'

Shoigu says more than 16,000 volunteers from Middle East ready to fight for 'LPR/DPR'

11:43 11.03.2022
China ready to play constructive role in resolving situation in Ukraine via negotiations – embassy

China ready to play constructive role in resolving situation in Ukraine via negotiations – embassy

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

EU leaders' decision on Ukraine's Eurointegration is not what we expect - Zelensky

Syrian mercenaries will come to kill on foreign land – Zelensky

Putin orders to prepare terrorist attack at Chornobyl NPP – Defense Intelligence

Enemy loses 266 personnel over day – General Staff

Russia's hiring ISIS militants, its propaganda claims about chemical weapons testify to attempt to implement 'Syrian scenario' in Ukraine - Podoliak

LATEST

Military seizure and blackout of Chornobyl NPP threatens intl security - EBRD

Yermak: Ukraine does not consider joining EU by 50%, our people choose 100%

EU leaders' decision on Ukraine's Eurointegration is not what we expect - Zelensky

Estonia provides educational opportunities for children, youth from Ukraine – Education Ministry

Ivano-Frankivsk mayor asks residents of three districts of city to leave their homes because of danger of shelling

Syrian mercenaries will come to kill on foreign land – Zelensky

Putin orders to prepare terrorist attack at Chornobyl NPP – Defense Intelligence

UAH 12.5 bln already transferred to military units to pay additional remuneration to servicemen – Reznikov

WE HAVE TO MAKE FULL-FULL SOWING CAMPAIGN THIS SPRING - ZELENSKY

EU LEADERS' DECISION ON UKRAINE'S EUROINTEGRATION IS NOT WHAT WE WANT – ZELENSKY

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD