State Emergency Service: Number of injured in Sumy rises to 99, including 11 children

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

The number of people injured in the Russian missile attack on the city of Sumy has risen to 99, including 11 children, according to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES).

"Sumy: as of 15:35, the number of injured has increased to 99 people, including 11 children. Rescuers continue their work at the site of the enemy strike," the SES reported on Telegram.

Earlier, 32 people were reported dead and 84 injured.