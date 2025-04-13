Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:49 13.04.2025

Kellogg: The attack by Russian forces on civilian targets in Sumy on Palm Sunday crosses all bounds of decency

1 min read
General Keith Kellogg, President Trump's Special Representative for Ukraine, stated that the Russian attack on civilian targets in Sumy "crosses all boundaries of the acceptable."

“Today’s Russian attack on civilian infrastructure in Sumy, on Palm Sunday, crosses all boundaries of the acceptable. Dozens of civilians have been killed and injured,” he wrote on social media platform X on Sunday.

“As a former military commander, I know what deliberate strikes mean — and this is wrong. That is why President Trump is committed to doing everything he can to end this war,” Kellogg emphasized.

As reported, by 3:35 PM local time, 32 people were confirmed dead and 99 injured, including 11 children, as a result of the Russian missile strike.

Tags: #strike #sumy #kellogg

16:56 13.04.2025
State Emergency Service: Number of injured in Sumy rises to 99, including 11 children

14:28 12.04.2025
US Special Rep Kellogg: The Times article misrepresents what I said regarding areas of responsibility in Ukraine

11:35 05.04.2025
Russia launches drone strike on Kherson TPP – Zelenskyy

10:53 27.03.2025
Russia will not leave occupied territories of Ukraine, but they will not be recognized as Russian – Kellogg

15:31 25.03.2025
In Sumy, emergency recovery work continues at site of Russian missile strike, 30 wounded hospitalized – city council

13:48 25.03.2025
URCS continues to help victims of Russian missile strike in Sumy

20:43 24.03.2025
Rescuers eliminate all fires after Russian missile strike in Sumy – Emergency Service

19:24 24.03.2025
Zelenska on attack on Sumy: How can we trust country that targets ordinary Ukrainian families?

18:58 24.03.2025
Sybiha: Instead of making hollow statements about peace, Russia must stop bombing our cities

18:49 24.03.2025
Yermak on attack on Sumy with 74 people injured: This is how Putin ‘stops’ hitting civilians

