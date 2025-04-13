Kellogg: The attack by Russian forces on civilian targets in Sumy on Palm Sunday crosses all bounds of decency

General Keith Kellogg, President Trump's Special Representative for Ukraine, stated that the Russian attack on civilian targets in Sumy "crosses all boundaries of the acceptable."

“Today’s Russian attack on civilian infrastructure in Sumy, on Palm Sunday, crosses all boundaries of the acceptable. Dozens of civilians have been killed and injured,” he wrote on social media platform X on Sunday.

“As a former military commander, I know what deliberate strikes mean — and this is wrong. That is why President Trump is committed to doing everything he can to end this war,” Kellogg emphasized.

As reported, by 3:35 PM local time, 32 people were confirmed dead and 99 injured, including 11 children, as a result of the Russian missile strike.