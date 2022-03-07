Facts

18:17 07.03.2022

SBU launches official bot to collect data on Russian crimes

2 min read
SBU launches official bot to collect data on Russian crimes

The Security Service of Ukraine has launched a new service - the official bot @russian_war_tribunal_bot to collect data on war crimes committed by the Russian Federation.

"Russia will definitely answer for the attack on Ukraine! For every day brings new evidence for the Hague Tribunal. Our task is not only to protect our country, but also to record information about the crimes of the Russian army. So that no one escapes responsibility! To collect data, the Security Service of Ukraine launched the new service - the official bot @russian_war_tribunal_bot," the SBU said in a message on the department's telegram channel.

The Ukrainian special service asks everyone who has evidence of war crimes of the Russian army to report them.

"Today, the International Criminal Court in Hague has begun investigating the case of the war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine. So, the invaders must answer for everything they do on our land! War crimes have no statute of limitations!"

The SBU also reminds that the official chatbot for reporting on the movement of enemy equipment and sabotage groups @stop_russian_war_bot is working at full capacity - with its help, the Armed Forces of Ukraine were able to neutralize a lot of Russian tanks.

Tags: #russia #sbu #crimes
