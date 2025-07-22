Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:10 22.07.2025

Special service officer caught extorting bribe last year to appear in court – SBU

A special service officer who was exposed in 2024 by the Main Department of Internal Security of the Service for extorting a bribe will be put on trial, the State Secret Service of Ukraine (SBU) has said.

"As the investigation established, the SBU official demanded $300,000 from the organizer of the scheme for "draft evaders." In exchange for this, he promised the defendant his assistance in closing the relevant criminal proceedings," the SBU said on Telegram on Tuesday.

The Main Department of Internal Security of the SBU and investigators of the National Police exposed the bribe taker during the transfer of funds. Subsequently, this criminal case was transferred for investigation to investigators of the State Bureau of Investigation, and later, given the large amount of the bribe, to the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine.

Currently, based on the materials of the SBU, the Bureau's detectives have completed the investigation and transferred the case to court.

The perpetrator was declared suspicious under Part 4 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (acceptance of an offer, promise or receipt of an unlawful benefit by an official). He faces imprisonment for a term of up to 12 years with confiscation of property.

Tags: #sbu #bribe

