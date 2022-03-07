UK interior minister urges Interpol to cut off Russia from access to organization system

UK Home Secretary Priti Patel said she had asked Interpol to suspend Russia's access to the organization's system in connection with the situation in Ukraine.

"Alongside counterparts from the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, I have written today calling on Interpol headquarters and its Executive Committee to take a decision this week, in accordance with its rules, on the immediate suspension of Russia's access to its systems," she said on Twitter.

"Russia's actions are a direct threat to the safety of individuals and to international law enforcement cooperation," she said.