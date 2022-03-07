Facts

08:41 07.03.2022

UK interior minister urges Interpol to cut off Russia from access to organization system

UK Home Secretary Priti Patel said she had asked Interpol to suspend Russia's access to the organization's system in connection with the situation in Ukraine.

"Alongside counterparts from the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, I have written today calling on Interpol headquarters and its Executive Committee to take a decision this week, in accordance with its rules, on the immediate suspension of Russia's access to its systems," she said on Twitter.

"Russia's actions are a direct threat to the safety of individuals and to international law enforcement cooperation," she said.

08:38 07.03.2022
UK to provide Ukraine with $100 mln additional aid

17:55 06.03.2022
Ukraine calls on USA, Canada, Great Britain, Germany, France, Italy, Japan to cease membership of Russia, Belarus in IMF, all World Bank organizations – PM

17:29 06.03.2022
Gazprom continues supplying gas on schedule for transit via Ukraine; supplies remain at maximum on Sun

17:06 06.03.2022
USA, Europe considering possibility of abandoning import of Russian oil – Blinken

16:45 06.03.2022
Ex-head of Carlsberg in Ukraine calls on Danish concern to stop doing business in Russia

16:27 06.03.2022
British PM announces six-point action plan to defeat Putin

14:57 06.03.2022
Some 213 large companies completely or partially stop cooperation with Russian partners – Kuleba

13:53 06.03.2022
Another Russian plane shot down over Black Sea – defense HQ of Odesa region

12:07 06.03.2022
PM Johnson calls on other countries to join UK in putting pressure on Russia

11:37 06.03.2022
Visa leaves Russia – Ukrainian minister

