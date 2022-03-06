Ukraine calls on USA, Canada, Great Britain, Germany, France, Italy, Japan to cease membership of Russia, Belarus in IMF, all World Bank organizations – PM

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal signed an official appeal to the United States, Canada, Great Britain, Germany, France, Italy, Japan to terminate the membership of Russia and Belarus in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and all organizations of the World Bank.

"These two countries have violated their obligations and directed their policies towards war. In the letter, we present clear arguments and refer to numerous articles of the Agreement with the IMF and the charter of the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development, which were rejected by Russia and Belarus. No action is more contrary to the obligation to maintain stability and orderly economic conditions than war. Therefore, the IMF gives member countries the right to provide an appropriate response to the situation and protect their mandate," he said on the Telegram channel.

Due to this, the Prime Minister said Ukraine is asking for support from the countries of the G7 in preparing and implementing the procedure for suspending operations of the IMF and the World Bank Group with Russia and Belarus and terminating their membership in these organizations.