Russian military uses population of Sumy region as 'human shield' to cover S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems – authorities

The Russian army uses the civilian population as a "human shield" to cover its military equipment, including S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems, Head of Sumy Regional Military Administration Dmytro Zhyvytsky has said.

"In one of the villages of the Trostyanets community, which today was occupied by Russian invaders, along the main street and near the nearby ones, almost every courtyard, there is a Russian tank. The Russian army created a "human shield" from the villagers. According to our information, this was done to protect the deployed S-300 systems," Zhyvytsky wrote on the Telegram channel on Saturday evening.

He added that depending on the specific type of installation and interceptor missiles, the maximum range of the S-300 medium-range anti-aircraft missile system can reach 150, 200, 300 kilometers. The system is intended for direct cover of troops located close to the enemy, primarily from ballistic missiles and aircraft, and also various other targets).

"We are constantly working on the organization of green corridors for the evacuation of civilians from the entire region! From all dangerous places in Sumy region!" the head of the regional administration said.