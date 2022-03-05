Ukraine's foreign intel service announces fund to support Ukrainian intelligence work

The Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine has announced the creation of a charitable fund called "Foreign Intelligence Support Fund of Ukraine," according to the agency's website.

You can financially support intelligence work by transferring funds to accounts in Ukrainian hryvnia:

EDRPOU 44849736

Currency accounts in PrivatBank:

GBP: IBAN UA63305299000026005041025826

UAH: IBAN UA693052990000026006011021644

U.S. dollar: IBAN UA303052990000026004041022671

EURO: IBAN UA663052990000026008031022836

PLN: IBAN UA593052990000026009011026572

CZK: IBAN UA293052990000026003041023790

CHF: IBAN UA553052990000026001001022045

Multi-currency account in UkrEximBank:

IBAN UA403223130000026005000050740

SWIFT: EXBSUAUX UA403223130000026005000050740.