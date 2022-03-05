Facts

17:43 05.03.2022

Russia and Belarus suspended from participation in International Union of Railways

1 min read

The International Union of Railways (UIC) has suspended the Russian and Belarusian railways from participating in the organization until the peaceful situation in Ukraine returns.

"Today, an official response from the International Union of Railways (UIC) has been received on the removal of the Russian and Belarusian railways from participation in the organization until the return of a peaceful situation in Ukraine. The UIC said that they are monitoring the situation and expressed solidarity with the Ukrainian railway in difficult times the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine said on its Telegram channel.

As reported, on March 2, 2022, the Ministry of Infrastructure sent official letters to 11 largest and most influential organizations in the world in the field of aviation, maritime, railway transport, as well as construction and tourism, with a request to exclude Russia from international organizations.

The International Union of Railways (Union internationale des chemins de fer) is a worldwide association of trade and economic cooperation between the main actors of the international railway sector. The union was founded in 1922. The headquarters is located in Paris. Some 204 organizations are members of the UIC.

Tags: #russia #belarus #railway
Interfax-Ukraine
