Ukrzaliznytsia delivers humanitarian goods by passenger trains to surrounded Ukrainian cities free of charge

Ukrzaliznytsia will ensure the free transfer of small-sized humanitarian cargo of volunteers and aid funds under the auspices of the mayors of cities suffering because of Russian aggression, the company said.

Delivery is carried out by regular passenger trains of Ukrzaliznytsia and takes 1-3 days, depending on the direction and frequency of traffic.

"The priority types of cargo are medicines, hygiene products, durable food, clothes, bottled water, baby products (food, diapers, etc.), sleeping bags and mats. Loading of parcels is carried out by volunteers during or after landing, unloading - during or after the disembarkation of passengers. The volumes and characteristics of the cargo must meet the requirements for the safety of transporting passengers by rail," Ukrzaliznytsia said on Telegram.

Applications for the transportation of humanitarian aid should be made through the Iron Aid hotline: 0 800 503 222.

The company clarifies that the possibility of delivery from a particular city and the exact time for the transfer of volunteer cargo can be clarified with the operator. Ukrzaliznytsia is not responsible for the content, condition and completeness of the forwarded packages and reserves the right to check the cargo together with the National Police.

As of March 3, Ukrzaliznytsia trains have already transported more than 1,000 tonnes of volunteer aid in a pilot format. At the same time, 95% of the cargo was sent to Kharkiv and Kyiv.

As reported, Ukrzaliznytsia organized international hubs for sending humanitarian aid and opened the doors of its warehouse in Lviv for receiving and sending oversized cargo.