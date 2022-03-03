Facts

20:22 03.03.2022

Ukrzaliznytsia delivers humanitarian goods by passenger trains to surrounded Ukrainian cities free of charge

2 min read

Ukrzaliznytsia will ensure the free transfer of small-sized humanitarian cargo of volunteers and aid funds under the auspices of the mayors of cities suffering because of Russian aggression, the company said.

Delivery is carried out by regular passenger trains of Ukrzaliznytsia and takes 1-3 days, depending on the direction and frequency of traffic.

"The priority types of cargo are medicines, hygiene products, durable food, clothes, bottled water, baby products (food, diapers, etc.), sleeping bags and mats. Loading of parcels is carried out by volunteers during or after landing, unloading - during or after the disembarkation of passengers. The volumes and characteristics of the cargo must meet the requirements for the safety of transporting passengers by rail," Ukrzaliznytsia said on Telegram.

Applications for the transportation of humanitarian aid should be made through the Iron Aid hotline: 0 800 503 222.

The company clarifies that the possibility of delivery from a particular city and the exact time for the transfer of volunteer cargo can be clarified with the operator. Ukrzaliznytsia is not responsible for the content, condition and completeness of the forwarded packages and reserves the right to check the cargo together with the National Police.

As of March 3, Ukrzaliznytsia trains have already transported more than 1,000 tonnes of volunteer aid in a pilot format. At the same time, 95% of the cargo was sent to Kharkiv and Kyiv.

As reported, Ukrzaliznytsia organized international hubs for sending humanitarian aid and opened the doors of its warehouse in Lviv for receiving and sending oversized cargo.

Tags: #ukrzaliznytsia #delivery
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:22 03.03.2022
Canadian Defense Ministry announces supply of lethal weapons to Ukraine

Canadian Defense Ministry announces supply of lethal weapons to Ukraine

12:13 03.03.2022
AFU receives 20 refrigerated cars for removal of bodies of occupiers - Ukrzaliznytsia

AFU receives 20 refrigerated cars for removal of bodies of occupiers - Ukrzaliznytsia

21:39 02.03.2022
Some 1,000 anti-tank grenade launchers, 500 missiles for Stinger delivered to Ukraine from Germany - media

Some 1,000 anti-tank grenade launchers, 500 missiles for Stinger delivered to Ukraine from Germany - media

18:13 02.03.2022
Ukrzaliznytsia cannot fully ensure transportation of goods due to Russia's military aggression

Ukrzaliznytsia cannot fully ensure transportation of goods due to Russia's military aggression

11:17 02.03.2022
Ukrazaliznytsia appeals to ICRC to facilitate 'green corridor' to evacuate civilians from Volnovakha

Ukrazaliznytsia appeals to ICRC to facilitate 'green corridor' to evacuate civilians from Volnovakha

19:51 01.03.2022
Ukrzaliznytsia opens its warehouse in Lviv to collect, send humanitarian aid

Ukrzaliznytsia opens its warehouse in Lviv to collect, send humanitarian aid

16:00 01.03.2022
Ukrzaliznytsia draws up no evacuation lists, such reports fake news

Ukrzaliznytsia draws up no evacuation lists, such reports fake news

12:26 01.03.2022
Ukrzaliznytsia sets up production of anti-tank

Ukrzaliznytsia sets up production of anti-tank

20:42 28.02.2022
Trains from Kyiv depart with delays due to damage to contact network over shelling

Trains from Kyiv depart with delays due to damage to contact network over shelling

10:26 27.02.2022
Ukrzaliznytsia takes away 23 tank cars with fuel from oil depot in Vasylkiv

Ukrzaliznytsia takes away 23 tank cars with fuel from oil depot in Vasylkiv

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Energy Minister: shooting at NPP or trying to seize it is barbarism that threatens nuclear safety of whole world

Zelensky to Putin: Sit down with me, talk, we don't threaten anyone, we are not terrorists, we don't seize other lands

Kuleba calls another hallucination statement of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service head that Ukraine working on creation of nuclear weapons

Rada introduces criminal liability for collaborationism – Stefanchuk

Zelensky: Erdogan one of few leaders who has opportunity to convey to Russian president understanding it is necessary to end war

LATEST

Russia wants to create humanitarian crisis in Ukraine - deputy head of President's Office Tymoshenko

Energy Minister: shooting at NPP or trying to seize it is barbarism that threatens nuclear safety of whole world

ICC prosecutor accepts evidence of Russian war crimes in Ukraine

Ukrainian troops continue retaining defensive in all directions – AFU General Staff

Macron announces his intention to continue dialogue with Putin in attempt to end war

Special Communications Service denies fake about new marks on Google maps helping Russian invaders to shell Ukrainian cities

At least two residents wounded after Russian invaders enter Energodar - Orlov

Zelensky to Putin: Sit down with me, talk, we don't threaten anyone, we are not terrorists, we don't seize other lands

As a result of air strikes on Chernihiv, bodies of 33 dead, 18 injured removed from rubble, rescue work suspended due to shelling - Emergency Service

Kuleba calls another hallucination statement of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service head that Ukraine working on creation of nuclear weapons

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD