Ukrainian delegation didn't get results it expected in negotiations with Russia – Podoliak

The Ukrainian delegation did not get the results it had hoped for in the negotiations with the Russian Federation, said Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the President's Office.

"Regrettably, we did not get the results we expected. The only thing I can say is that we discussed the humanitarian aspect in detail, because quite a lot of cities are now surrounded. There is a dramatic situation with food, medicine, with the possibility of evacuation," Podoliak told reporters after the second round of negotiations with representatives of the Russian delegation in Belarus.