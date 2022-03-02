UN resolution not to only become political signal of Russia's isolation, but also to be used in intl courts – Kuleba

The resolution titled "Aggression against Ukraine" adopted by the UN General Assembly will be used in international courts against Russia, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

"The resolution states the existence of aggression, requires Russia to ceasefire and withdraw troops from Ukraine beyond internationally recognized borders. This resolution will not only be an important political signal of Russia's isolation, it will also be used in international courts," Kuleba said on Facebook.

He said the only countries that voted against the resolution were Russia, Syria, North Korea, Belarus and Eritrea.

"It looks like Russia's loneliness in the world. Some 141 UN states voted for the resolution. This is a record number of votes for a Ukrainian resolution since 2014. Despite the fact that the text is as tough as possible. This is how the anti-war coalition for Ukraine looks like," the minister said.

At the adoption of the UN General Assembly resolution requiring Russia to stop the attack on Ukraine and withdraw troops, some 35 abstained (among them China, India, South Africa, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Iran, Iraq, Cuba, Central African Republic).

In turn, UN Secretary General António Guterres said that the statement of the UN General Assembly is loud and clear, in particular, immediately stop hostilities in Ukraine, stop shooting, open the door for dialogue and diplomacy.

"The territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine must be respected in line with the United Nations Charter. We do not have a moment to lose. The brutal effects of the conflict are plain to see. But, as bad as the situation is for the people in Ukraine right now, it threatens to get much, much worse," Guterres said on the UN website.

The Secretary General said he would continue to do everything in his power to promote an immediate cessation of hostilities and urgent peace talks.