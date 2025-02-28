Reduction in UN funding from USA leads to aid suspension to Ukraine's regions – Guterres

The UN has suspended a program to provide assistance to a number of Ukrainian regions due to a reduction in the organization's funding from Washington, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Friday.

Guterres told reporters, he concerned about information received over the past 48 hours from UN agencies, as well as humanitarian organizations and non-governmental organizations, about significant cuts in funding from the United States.

He said that, given this situation, a cash-based program that is important in the humanitarian sphere has been suspended in regions of Ukraine that play a key role.

In addition, he said, these cuts include a program in South Sudan, as well as programs related to the fight against a number of diseases, including tuberculosis.

Guterres hopes that these decisions will be reviewed.

On February 4, U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order that envisages his country's withdrawal from the UN Human Rights Council and the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East. He has repeatedly criticized both of these organizations, considering them ineffective.

In January, Trump signed an executive order to withdraw from the World Health Organization. According to the president, his country pays too high contributions to the organization compared to other countries, such as China.