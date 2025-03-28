Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

19:48 28.03.2025

Guterres: Ukraine has legitimate govt that must be respected

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Friday that Ukraine has a "legitimate government that must be respected."

"Ukraine has a legitimate government that must be respected, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Friday after Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested Ukraine could be placed under a form of temporary administration to allow for new elections," Reuters journalist Michelle Nichols reported on the social network X.

