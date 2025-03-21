Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

19:01 21.03.2025

Ukraine does not see UN as alternative to contingent or security guarantees – Zelenskyy

2 min read
Ukraine does not see UN as alternative to contingent or security guarantees – Zelenskyy

Ukraine maintains logical relations with the UN, but does not consider this organization as an alternative to a contingent or security guarantees, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"As for the UN, with all due respect, the UN will not protect us from occupation or Putin's desire to come again. We do not see the UN as an alternative to a contingent or security guarantees. We maintain reasonable, logical relations with the UN, with representatives and the Secretary General, but the UN cannot be an alternative to security guarantees," Zelenskyy said during a joint press conference with Czech President Petr Pavel on Friday.

According to the head of the Ukrainian state, if the UN does not have any mandate to defend Ukraine, in the event that Putin comes with war again, then there is a question of whether there will be such a mandate in the contingents.

"There is no answer to this question yet, but certainly, when there are clear troops, there are air defense, and there are ships, there are planes and there is a serious army, there is real intelligence of our partners here, in Ukraine, it is certainly very dangerous to go against such infrastructure. Will Russia be afraid of the UN? They have violated everything with this war, so I do not think that they will be afraid," Zelenskyy said.

Earlier, The Telegraph reported that French President Emmanuel Macron is actively studying alternatives to deploying a European military presence in Ukraine. According to the publication, the French president is considering the possibility of creating a mission to protect the future peace agreement under the auspices of the United Nations.

Tags: #zelenskyy #un

MORE ABOUT

20:35 21.03.2025
Over 4,000 POWs already returned to Ukraine

Over 4,000 POWs already returned to Ukraine

18:22 21.03.2025
Czech Republic to take patronage over Dnipropetrovsk region – Zelenskyy

Czech Republic to take patronage over Dnipropetrovsk region – Zelenskyy

18:13 21.03.2025
Peace terms must be acceptable, agreed with Ukrainians – Czech President

Peace terms must be acceptable, agreed with Ukrainians – Czech President

17:55 21.03.2025
Presidents of Ukraine, Czech Republic discuss situation on front, defense production

Presidents of Ukraine, Czech Republic discuss situation on front, defense production

17:52 21.03.2025
Question of contingent to be discussed at 'Coalition of Willing' summit next week – Zelenskyy

Question of contingent to be discussed at 'Coalition of Willing' summit next week – Zelenskyy

17:50 21.03.2025
Zelenskyy confirms Umerov's participation in talks in Saudi Arabia on Monday

Zelenskyy confirms Umerov's participation in talks in Saudi Arabia on Monday

15:25 21.03.2025
Presidents of Ukraine, Czech Republic visit Moschun, honor memory of fallen soldiers

Presidents of Ukraine, Czech Republic visit Moschun, honor memory of fallen soldiers

12:21 21.03.2025
Zelenskyy: We expect real pressure on Russia from USA, Europe and all our partners

Zelenskyy: We expect real pressure on Russia from USA, Europe and all our partners

20:56 20.03.2025
Zelenskyy discusses support for Grain from Ukraine program with Crown Prince and Crown Princess of Norway

Zelenskyy discusses support for Grain from Ukraine program with Crown Prince and Crown Princess of Norway

18:15 20.03.2025
Zelenskyy says he didn’t discuss Crimea jurisdiction with Trump

Zelenskyy says he didn’t discuss Crimea jurisdiction with Trump

HOT NEWS

Interior Ministry: Revised bill does not expand National Guard powers, but streamlines them

Over 4,000 POWs already returned to Ukraine

Trump on prospect of ceasefire in Ukraine: Everything going very well so far

Czech Republic may be part of potential contingent in Ukraine – president

Core Group agrees on key documents for launching Special Tribunal for Crime of Aggression against Ukraine

LATEST

Stefanchuk: Putin lies about wanting peace

Interior Ministry: Revised bill does not expand National Guard powers, but streamlines them

Yermak: We welcome idea of ​​tough economic action against Russia if it does not cease fire

AFU General Staff: Russians remain highly active in Pokrovsk, Kursk, Torets axes

Shmyhal, Pavel discuss economic cooperation, development of reconstruction projects

New package of military aid from Germany to strengthen Ukrainian air defense, save thousands of lives – Sybiha

Ukraine presents list of military products worth EUR 100 mln that it wants to receive from Estonian defense industry – Estonian Defense Ministry

German Budget Committee approves EUR 3 bln in military aid to Ukraine

McDonald's to reintroduce breakfast menu in Kyiv locations next week

Trump on prospect of ceasefire in Ukraine: Everything going very well so far

AD
AD
Empire School
AD