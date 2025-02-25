Facts

10:14 25.02.2025

UN Security Council adopts US resolution Path to Peace in Ukraine, Russian amendment rejected

2 min read
The United States, which failed to pass its neutral resolution Path to Peace on ending the war in Ukraine at the UN General Assembly on Monday, was able to get it approved by the UN Security Council at an extraordinary meeting later that day.

As the agency's correspondent reports, the resolution was approved by 10 votes, with five European representatives (France, Greece, Slovenia, Denmark and the United Kingdom) abstaining, with no ones voting against.

"...expressing its sorrow over the tragic loss of life during the conflict between the Russian Federation and Ukraine, reaffirming that the primary purpose of the UN, as enshrined in the UN Charter, is to maintain international peace and security and to resolve disputes peacefully, strongly urges an immediate end to the conflict and also calls for the establishment of a lasting peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation," the text of the resolution states.

At the same time, the Russian amendment on "ending the Ukrainian conflict by eliminating its root causes" was rejected: 4 votes were cast in favor, while 6 were against, and 5 more participants in the meeting abstained, including the United States.

The representative of Great Britain proposed postponing the vote to Tuesday, because the American resolution was only introduced on Friday, but the representative of the United States spoke out categorically against it and noted that the vote had already been postponed from Monday morning to the afternoon.

Tags: #un #war

