Some 1,000 anti-tank grenade launchers, 500 missiles for Stinger delivered to Ukraine from Germany - media

The Ukrainian military received from Germany 1,000 Panzerfaust 3 anti-tank grenade launchers and 500 missiles for Stinger MANPADS, Bild edition reported on Wednesday, citing sources in German government circles.

It is noted that the German government last Saturday decided to supply these weapons to Kyiv, and three days later these weapons arrived in Ukraine.