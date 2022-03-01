Facts

19:45 01.03.2022

Shkarlet calls on Bologna Follow-up Group, European Higher Education Area to exclude Russia from institutional and intergovernmental relations

1 min read

Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine Serhiy Shkarlet has addressed the Bologna Follow-up Group (BFUG) and key structures of the European Higher Education Area regarding the exclusion of the Russian Federation from institutional and intergovernmental relations.

"I turned to the BFUG and key structures of the European Higher Education Area regarding the exclusion of the Russian Federation from institutional and intergovernmental relations," he wrote on the Telegram channel.

According to Shkarlet, the European Higher Education Area is built on the fundamental principles of democracy and the rule of law.

"These principles are explicitly stated in the vision of the European Higher Education Area set out in the Rome Communiqué 2020, signed by 48 ministers responsible for higher education from all countries of the European Higher Education Area," he added.

The minister stressed that the Russian Federation had demonstrated to the world that it violates all the principles and conditions of interaction between countries, destroying everything in its path with terrorist actions. "I am sure that only by uniting we will form a powerful European entity," he summed up.

Tags: #russia #world #education
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

20:52 01.03.2022
Ukraine may unblock Odnoklassniki and Vkontakte to counter Russian propaganda

Ukraine may unblock Odnoklassniki and Vkontakte to counter Russian propaganda

20:45 01.03.2022
Russia must stop bombing Ukrainian cities before meaningful ceasefire talks can begin - Zelensky in his interview with Reuters

Russia must stop bombing Ukrainian cities before meaningful ceasefire talks can begin - Zelensky in his interview with Reuters

20:35 01.03.2022
German Chancellor, ECB President discuss correctness of sanctions against Russia, speaks with Zelensky

German Chancellor, ECB President discuss correctness of sanctions against Russia, speaks with Zelensky

19:43 01.03.2022
NBU opens account for humanitarian purposes to help Ukrainians affected by Russian aggression

NBU opens account for humanitarian purposes to help Ukrainians affected by Russian aggression

19:17 01.03.2022
Russia preparing provocation to justify deployment of Belarusian troops along Pinsk-Ivanava-Drahichyn route

Russia preparing provocation to justify deployment of Belarusian troops along Pinsk-Ivanava-Drahichyn route

18:40 01.03.2022
Podoliak: Bombing of large cities with mass casualties among civilians is manifestation of new Russian war tactics

Podoliak: Bombing of large cities with mass casualties among civilians is manifestation of new Russian war tactics

17:56 01.03.2022
ECHR publishes decision to order Russia to refrain from attacks on Ukraine's population, civilian objects

ECHR publishes decision to order Russia to refrain from attacks on Ukraine's population, civilian objects

17:54 01.03.2022
Over 1,500 units of Russian military equipment destroyed in Ukraine – Arestovych

Over 1,500 units of Russian military equipment destroyed in Ukraine – Arestovych

17:44 01.03.2022
Nomination for gas transit via Ukraine on Wed still high

Nomination for gas transit via Ukraine on Wed still high

17:43 01.03.2022
Kuleba calls on all states, intl organizations to join Ukraine in 'de-Putinization of the world'

Kuleba calls on all states, intl organizations to join Ukraine in 'de-Putinization of the world'

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Russia must stop bombing Ukrainian cities before meaningful ceasefire talks can begin - Zelensky in his interview with Reuters

Zelensky, Biden discuss sanctions against Russia, defense assistance to Ukraine

Kuleba: Nazis killed 33,000 Jews at Babyn Yar, 80 years later Russian Nazis strike this same land

Russia preparing provocation to justify deployment of Belarusian troops along Pinsk-Ivanava-Drahichyn route

After shelling of TV tower in Kyiv several employees, guards injured – State Special Communications Service

LATEST

Liashko: Serious conversation starts with owners of pharmacies that promised to open, but did not do

Denysenko: Aggressor did not hit TV tower, shells hit control room building, not far from monument to Victims of Babyn Yar

NATO should work out common security guarantees for Ukraine if they not ready to grant membership – Zelensky

Migration Service temporarily suspends provision of administrative services

Police document Russia's war crime on fact of shelling of Mariupol center

Kyivstar restores network in Irpin, resumes work of fixed Internet

Passers-by killed in attack on Kyiv TV tower – Klitschko

Shurma urges citizens to pay with payment cards due to difficulties with cash delivery

Ukrzaliznytsia opens its warehouse in Lviv to collect, send humanitarian aid

Ukrposhta limits movement of mobile branches in villages to save fuel for payment of pensions, subsidies on March 5

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD