Interfax-Ukraine
20:49 14.07.2025

Govt regulates network development of Unity Centers for Ukrainians abroad

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has supported a resolution on the implementation of a pilot project to develop a network of unity of Ukrainians abroad.

"This decision establishes at the state level the creation and development of a network of Unity Centers for Ukrainians abroad, defines a clear mechanism for the implementation of the project, enables the state-owned enterprise Agency of National Unity to launch and develop a network of Centers, and also creates favorable conditions for their earliest launch," the Ministry of National Unity said in a statement.

The department said the European Commission supported the creation of Unity Centers in EU Member States in cooperation with the Ukrainian authorities, in particular, it was determined that they could be co-financed by the Commission within the framework of the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund (AMIF).

