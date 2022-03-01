Russia preparing provocation to justify deployment of Belarusian troops along Pinsk-Ivanava-Drahichyn route

Russia is preparing a provocation to justify the deployment of Belarusian troops along the Pinsk-Ivanava-Drahichyn route, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports, citing data from the Main Intelligence Agency.

According to available intelligence data, there are currently about 300 units of Belarusian tanks near the Belarusian-Ukrainian border.

"The convoy has not yet crossed the border and is waiting for the route Pinsk-Ivanava-Drahichyn [about 30 km from the state border of Ukraine]," the report said.

Russia is expected to be planning a deliberate provocation to justify the planned attack by Belarusian troops.