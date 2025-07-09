Zelenskyy on July 9 attack: Latest Russian provocation demands sanctions with real teeth

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called one of the largest attacks by the Russian Federation on Wednesday night provocative, and said that sanctions should be tightened.

"A new large-scale attack by Russia against our cities. There were the most air targets in a day - 741 targets: 728 drones of various types, of which more than 300 are Shaheds (UAVs) and 13 Daggers (Kinzhal) missiles, along with Iskanders (cruise missiles), Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram on Wednesday.

"This is a provocative attack, and right now, when there have been so many attempts to achieve peace, a ceasefire, but Russia rejects everything."

He said that sanctions should be tightened, that there should be painful sanctions against Russian oil, secondary sanctions against those who buy this oil and sponsor the murders.

Zelenskyy noted that most of the targets were shot down on the night of July 9. "Our interceptor drones were used - there were dozens of hits, we are scaling up the technology. Mobile fire groups were also working - we also have dozens of casualties," he wrote.

"The main blow was aimed at Lutsk, but damage was also recorded in Dnipro, Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Khmelnytsky, Cherkasy and Chernihiv regions," Zelenskyy said.