Facts

09:47 01.03.2022

NHL suspends relations with Russia

1 min read

The National Hockey League (NHL) announced the suspension of relations with Russia.

"The National Hockey League condemns Russia's invasion of Ukraine and urges a peaceful resolution as quickly as possible. Effective immediately, we are suspending our relationships with our business partners in Russia and we are pausing our Russian language social and digital media sites. In addition, we are discontinuing any consideration of Russia as a location for any future competitions involving the NHL," NHL said on February 28.

Tags: #russia #nhl #suspension
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:44 01.03.2022
Wizz Air cancels flights to Ukraine until March 27

Wizz Air cancels flights to Ukraine until March 27

10:58 01.03.2022
PMs of Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Estonia urges leadership of Twitter, Google, YouTube, Facebook to block Russian propaganda channels – Tkachenko

PMs of Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Estonia urges leadership of Twitter, Google, YouTube, Facebook to block Russian propaganda channels – Tkachenko

10:41 01.03.2022
From beginning of invasion, Russian army lost 5,710 killed, wounded, including 198 tanks, 29 helicopters – General Staff

From beginning of invasion, Russian army lost 5,710 killed, wounded, including 198 tanks, 29 helicopters – General Staff

10:32 01.03.2022
Podoliak: goal of Russia is clear – mass panic, civilian casualties, destruction of infrastructure

Podoliak: goal of Russia is clear – mass panic, civilian casualties, destruction of infrastructure

10:17 01.03.2022
Kyiv defenders inflict irreparable losses on enemy, many Russian equipment abandoned, even more burned – Kyiv defense commander

Kyiv defenders inflict irreparable losses on enemy, many Russian equipment abandoned, even more burned – Kyiv defense commander

10:10 01.03.2022
Russian, Belarusian figure skaters banned from intl competitions due to Russia's aggression against Ukraine

Russian, Belarusian figure skaters banned from intl competitions due to Russia's aggression against Ukraine

09:58 01.03.2022
EU imposes sanctions on Kremlin spokesman Peskov, another 25 Russians – Official Journal

EU imposes sanctions on Kremlin spokesman Peskov, another 25 Russians – Official Journal

09:52 01.03.2022
EBA urges to stop business with Russia

EBA urges to stop business with Russia

09:32 01.03.2022
Japanese Foreign Ministry announces sanctions on Russian leadership, companies

Japanese Foreign Ministry announces sanctions on Russian leadership, companies

08:28 01.03.2022
Zelensky planning to make decision on second round of talks with Russia

Zelensky planning to make decision on second round of talks with Russia

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Belarusian troops enter Chernihiv region – media

From beginning of invasion, Russian army lost 5,710 killed, wounded, including 198 tanks, 29 helicopters – General Staff

Podoliak: goal of Russia is clear – mass panic, civilian casualties, destruction of infrastructure

Over 70 people died in Okhtyrka amid shelling of military unit by Russian military – head of regional state administration

Two people killed, three more wounded over missile attacks by Russian military in Vasylkiv - mayor

LATEST

Intl volunteer team launches Nuremberg 2022 project with info about Putin's crimes against civilian population of Ukraine – MP Honcharenko

No need to declare captured Russian tanks, other equipment of invaders as income – NAPC

Humanitarian center creates e-platform to collect proposals of assistance for Kyiv

Belarusian troops enter Chernihiv region – media

Technical stage of synchronization of Ukraine's energy grid with European one to last about two weeks – Energy Ministry

Chenihiv mayor sets bounties for destroying enemy equipment, capturing, killing Russian invaders

'Lublin Triangle' culture ministers intend to exclude Russia from intl organizations – declaration

Aggressor shell hits maternity hospital in Kyiv region, patients evacuated

Additional military and humanitarian aid sent to Ukraine from Lithuania - Kuleba

Spain going to legalize all Ukrainians in country – PM

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD