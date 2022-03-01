NHL suspends relations with Russia
The National Hockey League (NHL) announced the suspension of relations with Russia.
"The National Hockey League condemns Russia's invasion of Ukraine and urges a peaceful resolution as quickly as possible. Effective immediately, we are suspending our relationships with our business partners in Russia and we are pausing our Russian language social and digital media sites. In addition, we are discontinuing any consideration of Russia as a location for any future competitions involving the NHL," NHL said on February 28.