20:56 26.02.2022

Germany to send antitank systems, Stinger missiles to Ukraine - govt spokesman

20:56 26.02.2022

The German government has decided to send antitank weapons and Stinger surface-to-air missile systems to Ukraine, government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said.

"The federal government decided today [on Saturday] to supply 1,000 antitank weapons and 500 Stinger surface-to-air missiles from Bundeswehr stocks to support the Ukrainian armed forces. The weapons will be delivered to Ukraine as soon as possible," Hebestrei said.

