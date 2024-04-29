Facts

20:00 29.04.2024

One of Ukrainian soldiers killed in Germany is serviceman of 81st Slobozhanska brigade of Ukrainian Air Assault Forces – forces’ command

One of Ukrainian soldiers killed in Germany is serviceman of 81st Slobozhanska brigade of Ukrainian Air Assault Forces – forces’ command

The identity of one of the servicemen who died in Germany in the city of Murnau has been established, the press service of the command of the Airborne Assault Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"He turned out to be our military comrade – a serviceman of the 122nd airmobile battalion of the 81st separate airmobile Slobozhanska brigade of the Airborne Assault Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. For ethical reasons, we are not telling his name. In 2023, he was wounded in the battles for Belohorivka, after which he underwent treatment and rehabilitation in Germany," the Telegram channel says.

The Command of the Airborne Assault Troops offers condolences to the relatives and friends of the deceased serviceman.

As reported, in Murnau am Staffelsee on Saturday, two Ukrainian citizens, men born in 1987 and 2001, were killed as a result of stab wounds in the territory of a local shopping center. According to the Consulate General of Ukraine in Munich, Garmisch-Partenkirchen police detained a 57-year-old Russian citizen on suspicion of committing a double murder. The investigation is currently ongoing.

Tags: #military #germany #killed

