Facts

11:20 30.04.2024

Germany transfers 10 Marder infantry fighting vehicles, IRIS-T missile, 155 caliber ammo to Ukraine

Germany transferred to Ukraine, in particular, ten Marder infantry fighting vehicles with ammunition and spare parts, ammunition for Leopard 2 tanks and 7,500 155 mm ammunition.

This follows from the list of military assistance to Germany published on the German government website on Monday.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces also received from Germany a SKYNEX anti-aircraft missile system with ammunition, almost 30,000 ammunition for Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns, an unspecified number of missiles for the IRIS-T SLM air defense system, and a TRML-4D air surveillance radar.

The list includes a Beaver bridge-laying tank with spare parts, a DACHS armored engineering vehicle, nine mine plows, self-protection systems for AMPS helicopters, 60 outboard motors, 600 LED lamps and six tractors for transporting M1070 tanks.

Also Germany transferred to Ukraine 18,000 rounds of 40 mm caliber, 3000 portable anti-tank hand grenade launchers RGW 90, 120 mm mortar ammunition, almost 2000 camouflage nets, 2,000 raincoats and 100,000 first aid kits.

