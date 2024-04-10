Facts

Germany announces new package of military aid to Ukraine with drones, mine clearing equipment

Germany has announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine, which includes, in particular, drones, artillery projectiles and mine clearing machines, the press service of the German Federal Government said on Wednesday.

The new package of assistance includes the following equipment: one all-terrain tracked carrier Warthog, two mine clearing tanks WISENT 1, some 6,000 rounds of 155mm ammunition, 16 reconnaissance drones VECTOR, 30 reconnaissance drones RQ-35 HEIDRUN, 30 anti-drone devices, eleven mobile mine clearing systems, three mine ploughs, 70 IR cameras, 680 assault rifles Haenel MK 556, 120 assault rifles Haenel CR308, 24 outboard motors, 50 precision rifles Haenel HLR 338, 1 million rounds of ammunition for fire arms, and 5,000 detonators.

Germany provides Ukraine with assistance at the expense of deliveries from industry stocks financed by German funds for security capacity building.

