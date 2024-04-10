Germany will transfer about 400 generators to Ukraine – embassy
The German government will transfer about 400 generators to Ukraine to help in the fight against Russian aggression, the German Embassy in Kyiv reports.
"Recent Russian airstrikes have destroyed and damaged power plants in Ukraine. Millions of people, especially in Sumy and Kharkiv, are left temporarily without electricity. The German government is supplying about 400 generators to strengthen Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression," the embassy said on Facebook.