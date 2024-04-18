Scholz: We hope that six more Patriot systems to be found for Ukraine from NATO

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has said that NATO countries can provide Ukraine with seven Patriot air defense systems, one of them will be transferred by Germany.

"NATO has made it very clear that several systems [Patriot], available in NATO countries, may well represent a solution, as we have done, to provide another system to provide more effective protection against the numerous attacks that Ukraine is currently undergoing. And I would like to take this opportunity to emphasize this call once again. We have heard that now there should be seven more [systems]. One of them is ours, and we hope that six more will be found," Scholz said during a briefing on Thursday.

According to him, Germany has already transferred two Patriot systems to Ukraine and recently announced the transfer of a third, which is "a call for many other similar decisions."

As reported, on April 13, Germany decided to transfer to Ukraine another additional Patriot system and missiles to existing air defense systems.