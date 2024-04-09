German govt orders another 20 Marder infantry fighting vehicles for Ukraine – Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall has received an order from the German federal government for the supply of 20 additional Marder infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine, the company's press service reports.

"The order was placed in March 2024, its cost is in the average double-digit range of millions of euros. The delivery of this new batch is scheduled for 2024. To date, Rheinmetall has already transferred a three-digit number of Marder infantry fighting vehicles to the Ukrainian armed forces through direct deliveries and ring exchange programs," the message says.

It is noted that the Marder version 1A3, which has now entered service, has integrated laser rangefinders that ensure effective and accurate target destruction. The company has already sent the first 20 such combat vehicles to Ukraine on behalf of the federal government in March 2023. After that, several more shipments were delivered, each of which has a double-digit number.