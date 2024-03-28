Germany announces new package of military assistance to Ukraine

Germany will transfer another package of military assistance to Ukraine, the press service of the German government reports.

The new package includes five tracked Warthog repair and evacuation vehicles and nine tracked Warthog command vehicles, six WISENT 1 and two BEAVER bridge laying vehicles, Bergepanzer 2 and 2A1 Dachs engineering ARVs, nine minesweepers and three border protection vehicles, as well as six Mercedes-Benz Zetros tankers.

In addition, the Ukrainian army will receive 14 Vector reconnaissance UAVs, 30 RQ-35 Heidrun reconnaissance UAVs and five drone obstacles, a SATCOM surveillance system and 30 infrared cameras.

The package also includes ammunition for Leopard 2A6 tanks and 18,000 155 mm ammunition, 2,056 RGW90 Matador grenade launchers and 70 GMG grenade launchers.

Missiles for Patriot air defense systems, as well as 20 Marder armored fighting vehicles and other equipment are being prepared for transfer.