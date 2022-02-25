Facts

16:56 25.02.2022

Ukraine expects decisive action from intl partners on situation with seizure of Chornobyl NPP- Ministry of Energy

Ukraine expects decisive action from intl partners on situation with seizure of Chornobyl NPP- Ministry of Energy

Ukraine, in connection with the seizure of the Chornobyl nuclear power plant by Russian invaders, expects decisive action from international partners to ensure the common security of the European continent, the Energy Ministry has said.

"The occupiers have been holding the personnel of the Chornobyl nuclear power plant for the second day already, not allowing rotation, as provided for by the technical safety rules. The capture of the plant and the conduct of any military operations there are fraught with a repetition of the second Chornobyl disaster, from which Europe is still recovering," the Ministry of Energy reported on Facebook on Friday.

At the same time, the ministry said that all responsibility for nuclear and radiation safety, the state of facilities and the further development of the situation in the exclusion zone lies with the invaders - the military of the Russian Federation.

"This is one of the most serious threats to Europe today, since any provocations by the invaders at the Chornobyl nuclear power plant during a hybrid war could turn into another planetary environmental disaster," the Ministry of Energy said.

However, it indicated with reference to acting General Director of SSE Chornobyl NPP Valeriy Seidu that in the Exclusion Zone the new safe confinement over the Shelter facility, power units No. 1 and 2 the are taken control by invaders.

Tags: #ukraine #chornobyl
19:52 25.02.2022
Poland hands over ammunition to Ukraine – Defense Minister

18:47 25.02.2022
Armed Forces of Ukraine, territorial defense hold defense of Kyiv city, enemy continues to suffer losses – General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine

15:24 25.02.2022
Russian military losses top 1,000 as of Feb 25 – AFU Ground Forces

13:29 25.02.2022
European Council president urges Putin to stop violence immediately: further package of sanctions being prepared

11:20 25.02.2022
Excess radiation in Chornobyl zone associated with movement of large amount of military equipment - Nuclear Regulation Inspectorate

17:15 24.02.2022
Russia's attempt to seize Chornobyl NPP is declaration of war to Europe – Zelensky

16:41 24.02.2022
Russian troops enter Chornobyl NPP from Belarus – Gerashchenko

20:48 23.02.2022
No one is going to stop investments in Ukraine – Tigipko after meeting with President

20:13 23.02.2022
Polish President declares need to stop Russia's neo-imperial policy

20:02 23.02.2022
At UN General Assembly, Kuleba recalls Ukraine's request to host peacekeeping mission

