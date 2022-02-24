Facts

20:00 24.02.2022

Zelensky signs decree on creation of military administrations on basis of regional state administrations – Podoliak

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a decree on the creation of military administrations on the basis of the country's regional state administrations, adviser to head of the President's Office Mykhailo Podoliak said.

"President Zelensky has just signed a decree on the creation of military administrations on the basis of the Regional State Administration. That is, resistance, rebuff will increase, logistical decisions, all necessary, will be made. President Zelensky is actively taking care of the entire defense system of our country," he said at a briefing in Thursday evening.

