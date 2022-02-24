Facts

19:47 24.02.2022

Chornobyl NPP captured by Russia is one of most serious threats to Europe today – Podoliak

1 min read
Chornobyl NPP captured by Russia is one of most serious threats to Europe today – Podoliak

Chornobyl NPP captured by Russia is one of most serious threats to Europe today – Podoliak

KYIV. Feb 24 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The Chornobyl nuclear power plant (NPP), which was seized by Russian troops on Thursday, is one of the most serious threats to Europe today, according to a comment by adviser to head of the President's Office of Ukraine Mykhailo Podoliak.

"After a fierce battle, our control over the Chornobyl site has been lost. The condition of the facilities of the former Chornobyl nuclear power plant, confinement and storage of nuclear waste is unknown. After the absolutely senseless attack of the Russians in this direction, it is impossible to say that the Chornobyl nuclear power plant is safe. This is one of the most serious threats to Europe today," he wrote.

"Knowing the habits of the Russians, they are probably already preparing provocative things at the Chornobyl nuclear power plant. Either they will take advantage of the damage received by the facilities during the attack to blame Ukraine for this, or they themselves will damage these undoubtedly most dangerous facilities," Podoliak believes.

Tags: #chornobyl_npp #podoliak
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:09 24.02.2022
PODOLIAK SAYS FEROCIOUS BATTLE ONGOING IN HOSTOMEL

PODOLIAK SAYS FEROCIOUS BATTLE ONGOING IN HOSTOMEL

12:52 24.02.2022
Advisor to President's Office: There is speculative high demand for fuel at filling stations, issue being considering

Advisor to President's Office: There is speculative high demand for fuel at filling stations, issue being considering

12:50 24.02.2022
Ports of Ukraine closed by military – advisor Podoliak

Ports of Ukraine closed by military – advisor Podoliak

13:39 15.02.2022
Russian State Duma's call to recognize 'L/DPR' to complicate situation in Europe – Podoliak

Russian State Duma's call to recognize 'L/DPR' to complicate situation in Europe – Podoliak

16:12 14.02.2022
Adoption of resolutions on recognition of occupation structures in Donbas by Russian Duma means Russia's rejection of Minsk agreements - Podoliak

Adoption of resolutions on recognition of occupation structures in Donbas by Russian Duma means Russia's rejection of Minsk agreements - Podoliak

17:00 01.02.2022
Ukrainian authorities do not reject Minsk agreements, but intend to find steps to implement them - adviser to head of President's Office

Ukrainian authorities do not reject Minsk agreements, but intend to find steps to implement them - adviser to head of President's Office

10:34 08.12.2021
Ukraine supports Biden's call for Putin to return to diplomacy, ensure de-escalation – Podoliak

Ukraine supports Biden's call for Putin to return to diplomacy, ensure de-escalation – Podoliak

13:33 01.12.2021
Podoliak: Result of negotiations on Donbas, not format, is priority for Ukraine

Podoliak: Result of negotiations on Donbas, not format, is priority for Ukraine

17:04 08.09.2021
Ukraine's status as main U.S. ally outside NATO is outdated idea, accession to Alliance is matter of principle – Podoliak

Ukraine's status as main U.S. ally outside NATO is outdated idea, accession to Alliance is matter of principle – Podoliak

09:58 30.07.2021
Rail tracks to Chornobyl NPP ready for operation, first test train passes – Ukrzaliznytsia

Rail tracks to Chornobyl NPP ready for operation, first test train passes – Ukrzaliznytsia

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

EU summit to approve not only sanctions for Russia, but also assistance for Ukraine - European Council President

Ukrainian Armed Forces recapture Hostomel from Russian aggressor – Arestovych

Ukrainian army inflicts significant losses on enemy, destroys equipment, personnel of invaders – Reznikov

New tough painful EU sanctions to be introduced against Russia within 24 hours – Kuleba

G7 countries condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine, declare support for Kyiv

LATEST

EU summit to approve not only sanctions for Russia, but also assistance for Ukraine - European Council President

Ukrainian Armed Forces recapture Hostomel from Russian aggressor – Arestovych

USA NOT TO SEND ITS TROOPS TO UKRAINE - BIDEN

PUTIN IS AGGRESSOR, HE CHOOSES WAR, WILL BE RESPONSIBLE - BIDEN

BIDEN SAYS HE ORDERED POWERFUL NEW SANCTIONS AGAINST RUSSIA, EXPORT RESTRICTIONS

National security services to turn off all state registers until situation in Ukraine stabilizes, number of documents in Diia not to be available - Digital Transformation Ministry

CANADA TO IMPOSE NEW SANCTIONS AGAINST SOME RUSSIAN BANKS, MINISTERS OF DEFENSE, FINANCE AND JUSTICE, REPS OF RUSSIAN ELITE - TRUDEAU

Britain bans Aeroflot flights - Johnson

Ukrainian army inflicts significant losses on enemy, destroys equipment, personnel of invaders – Reznikov

Zelensky signs decree on creation of military administrations on basis of regional state administrations – Podoliak

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD