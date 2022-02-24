Chornobyl NPP captured by Russia is one of most serious threats to Europe today – Podoliak

KYIV. Feb 24 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The Chornobyl nuclear power plant (NPP), which was seized by Russian troops on Thursday, is one of the most serious threats to Europe today, according to a comment by adviser to head of the President's Office of Ukraine Mykhailo Podoliak.

"After a fierce battle, our control over the Chornobyl site has been lost. The condition of the facilities of the former Chornobyl nuclear power plant, confinement and storage of nuclear waste is unknown. After the absolutely senseless attack of the Russians in this direction, it is impossible to say that the Chornobyl nuclear power plant is safe. This is one of the most serious threats to Europe today," he wrote.

"Knowing the habits of the Russians, they are probably already preparing provocative things at the Chornobyl nuclear power plant. Either they will take advantage of the damage received by the facilities during the attack to blame Ukraine for this, or they themselves will damage these undoubtedly most dangerous facilities," Podoliak believes.