Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:28 14.02.2025

After Russian strike on Chornobyl NPP, Ukraine calls on IAEA to step up efforts to stop nuclear terrorism – Energy Minister

2 min read
After Russian strike on Chornobyl NPP, Ukraine calls on IAEA to step up efforts to stop nuclear terrorism – Energy Minister

Ukraine called on the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to step up efforts to prevent hostile attacks on nuclear facilities due to Russia's attack on the shelter arch of the fourth power unit of the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko said.

"Ukraine calls for the urgent intensification of the world community efforts to respond to the unprecedented act of Russian nuclear terrorism. The attack on the shelter of the fourth unit of the Chornobyl nuclear power plant is a threat to the entire continent," Haluschenko said, whose words were quoted in a message from the Ministry of Energy on Telegram on Friday.

It states that the ministry informed the IAEA of all the circumstances of Russia's night attack on the shelter arch of the fourth power unit of the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant and called for intensifying all international efforts to force Russia to stop terrorist attacks on nuclear facilities.

"Considering the seriousness of this situation, Ukraine emphasizes that Russian attacks on critical energy infrastructure, especially nuclear facilities, are absolutely unacceptable. Any violation of the integrity of protective barriers, power supply systems or monitoring equipment can have serious consequences not only for Ukraine, but for the entire region," the Ministry of Energy emphasized.

According to its information, as a result of the hit by the Russian attack drone, the shelter arch received significant damage.

"All relevant services are working on site. At present, the radiation background has not changed, and measurements of changes in the radiation background are being taken constantly," the statement said.

As reported, according to the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate, as a result of the February 14 strike by a Russian drone on the confinement of the Shelter facility over power unit No. 4 of the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant and the fire, the integrity of the outer shell of the Shelter facility and equipment in the crane maintenance garage were damaged. It added that "the impact of the event on the safety of the Shelter facility requires additional assessment."

Tags: #iaea #energy_minister #chornobyl_npp

MORE ABOUT

11:52 22.05.2025
Drone attacks Zaporizhia NPP training centre third time this year – IAEA

Drone attacks Zaporizhia NPP training centre third time this year – IAEA

19:55 09.05.2025
IAEA once again has problems shifting its team at Zaporizhia NPP stationed there for more than two months – Grossi

IAEA once again has problems shifting its team at Zaporizhia NPP stationed there for more than two months – Grossi

20:52 27.03.2025
Ukraine asks IAEA to verify info about damage to diesel tank at Zaporizhia NPP, assess consequences of possible accident

Ukraine asks IAEA to verify info about damage to diesel tank at Zaporizhia NPP, assess consequences of possible accident

11:34 19.03.2025
Zelenskyy: Zaporizhia NPP won’t work without us, IAEA has never let us down

Zelenskyy: Zaporizhia NPP won’t work without us, IAEA has never let us down

09:31 06.03.2025
Firefighters have made progress in extinguishing fire at Chornobyl site caused by drone strike – IAEA

Firefighters have made progress in extinguishing fire at Chornobyl site caused by drone strike – IAEA

11:09 04.03.2025
Intl cooperation fund allocates EUR 400,000 to assess damage to Chornobyl's New Safe Confinement

Intl cooperation fund allocates EUR 400,000 to assess damage to Chornobyl's New Safe Confinement

19:18 03.03.2025
Energy Ministry does not know who from IAEA ends up at Zaporizhia NPP after rotation not coordinated with Ukraine

Energy Ministry does not know who from IAEA ends up at Zaporizhia NPP after rotation not coordinated with Ukraine

12:09 28.02.2025
Ukrainian firefighters still trying to extinguish smouldering fires over Chornobyl reactor hit by Shahed – IAEA

Ukrainian firefighters still trying to extinguish smouldering fires over Chornobyl reactor hit by Shahed – IAEA

10:14 17.02.2025
Firefighting operations at Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant after Russian drone strike halted

Firefighting operations at Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant after Russian drone strike halted

12:12 15.02.2025
Attack on Chornobyl NPP confirms Russia's unwillingness to seek peace – Zelenskyy

Attack on Chornobyl NPP confirms Russia's unwillingness to seek peace – Zelenskyy

HOT NEWS

Two people killed amid Russia’s shelling of Beryslav

Zelenskyy holding meeting to prepare swap of 1,000 POWs

Defense forces shoot down 112 of 128 enemy drones

Drone attacks Zaporizhia NPP training centre third time this year – IAEA

Russians not giving signals about ceasefire, so pressure on Russia needed – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Syrsky discusses front situation with commander of NATO mission to assist Ukraine

Putin says Russian troops currently working on creating buffer zone along border with Ukraine

Two people killed amid Russia’s shelling of Beryslav

Macron prior to his visit to China: We have common goal - ‘lasting and stable peace’ in Ukraine

Motor Sich assets worth UAH 500 million blocked

Zelenskyy holding meeting to prepare swap of 1,000 POWs

State Border Guard Service denies interference with its video surveillance cameras

Ukrainian tour operator Join UP! to launch franchising in Baltic states, Kazakhstan in 2024

Zelenskyy: Important that North Macedonia represented at Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit

Merz, Nauseda call for unconditional ceasefire in Ukraine, tougher sanctions on Russia

AD
AD