After Russian strike on Chornobyl NPP, Ukraine calls on IAEA to step up efforts to stop nuclear terrorism – Energy Minister

Ukraine called on the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to step up efforts to prevent hostile attacks on nuclear facilities due to Russia's attack on the shelter arch of the fourth power unit of the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko said.

"Ukraine calls for the urgent intensification of the world community efforts to respond to the unprecedented act of Russian nuclear terrorism. The attack on the shelter of the fourth unit of the Chornobyl nuclear power plant is a threat to the entire continent," Haluschenko said, whose words were quoted in a message from the Ministry of Energy on Telegram on Friday.

It states that the ministry informed the IAEA of all the circumstances of Russia's night attack on the shelter arch of the fourth power unit of the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant and called for intensifying all international efforts to force Russia to stop terrorist attacks on nuclear facilities.

"Considering the seriousness of this situation, Ukraine emphasizes that Russian attacks on critical energy infrastructure, especially nuclear facilities, are absolutely unacceptable. Any violation of the integrity of protective barriers, power supply systems or monitoring equipment can have serious consequences not only for Ukraine, but for the entire region," the Ministry of Energy emphasized.

According to its information, as a result of the hit by the Russian attack drone, the shelter arch received significant damage.

"All relevant services are working on site. At present, the radiation background has not changed, and measurements of changes in the radiation background are being taken constantly," the statement said.

As reported, according to the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate, as a result of the February 14 strike by a Russian drone on the confinement of the Shelter facility over power unit No. 4 of the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant and the fire, the integrity of the outer shell of the Shelter facility and equipment in the crane maintenance garage were damaged. It added that "the impact of the event on the safety of the Shelter facility requires additional assessment."