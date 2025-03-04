Intl cooperation fund allocates EUR 400,000 to assess damage to Chornobyl's New Safe Confinement

The International Chornobyl Cooperation Account (ICCA) will allocate EUR 400,000 to assess damage to the New Safe Confinement (NSC) over the destroyed reactor of Unit 4 at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant, announced Ukraine's Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources, Svitlana Hrynchuk.

This decision was made during an extraordinary session of the ICCA Assembly, in collaboration with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine, and the State Agency for Exclusion Zone Management.

"This is the first step in our cooperation with partners to restore the normal functioning of the NSC following the Russian attack on February 14. The funds will be used for an expert assessment of the consequences of a Russian drone strike on the NSC's protective shelter," Hrynchuk stated on Facebook on Tuesday.

According to the minister, discussions with international partners included preliminary damage assessments and the next steps to restore the NSC functionality.

"The priority now is to conduct a thorough analysis and rally our donors for further progress. Restoring the confinement's functionality is a significant challenge. There is a possibility that addressing the consequences of Russian aggression will require more funds than are currently available in the ICCA," Hrynchuk said.