09:55 14.02.2025

IAEA confirms explosion at Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has confirmed an explosion at Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant on the night of February 14 - a drone hit the roof of the insulation structure of the new containment shell that protects the destroyed fourth reactor at Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant.

"During the night of February 13-14, at around 01:50, IAEA team at the Chornobyl site heard an explosion coming from the New Safe Confinement, which protects the remains of reactor 4 of the former Chornobyl NPP, causing a fire. They were informed that a UAV had struck the NSC roof," the IAEA said.

The post is accompanied by a photo of the confinement roof with damage and fire.

