Attack on Chornobyl NPP confirms Russia's unwillingness to seek peace – Zelenskyy

On the night before the Munich Security Conference, a Russian attack drone struck the shelter of the fourth unit of the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant, which shows that Russia does not want peace and is not preparing for dialogue, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"The night before Munich this year, a Russian attack drone struck the sarcophagus covering the ruined fourth reactor of the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant. It was a modified Shahed drone - a Russian drone, the technology Iran passed on to Russia. Its warhead carried at least 50 kg of explosives. We see this as a deeply symbolic move by Russia," Zelenskyy said during a speech at the main session of the Munich Security Conference.