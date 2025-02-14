Shmyhal calls on partners to impose sanctions against Russia in nuclear industry

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, after a Russian drone hit the shelter of the fourth power unit of the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant, called on partners to impose sanctions against Russia in the nuclear industry.

"Tonight, Russia hit the shelter of the destroyed fourth power unit of the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant with a drone with a high-explosive warhead. Rescuers put out the fire, the radiation background is now normal," Shmyhal wrote on the Telegram channel.

He emphasized that this terrorist act once again demonstrates the Kremlin's cruelty and its indifference to human lives.

"A strike on a shelter that protects against the radiation threat is a challenge to the entire world. The enemy understands only force. Therefore, we call on our partners to introduce decisive sanctions against Russia, in particular its nuclear industry. We must weaken the aggressor as much as possible," Shmyhal added.