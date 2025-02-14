Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:07 14.02.2025

Radiation level at Chornobyl NPP within normal range - Emergency Service

Radiation level at Chornobyl NPP within normal range - Emergency Service

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine informs that "after the Russian drone hit the shelter of the 4th power unit of the Chornobyl nuclear power plant, the radiation background indicators remain within the normal range."

"The marker of 0.57 mcSv/h was recorded at the Chornobyl nuclear power plant industrial site, which does not exceed the permissible values. Monitoring continues. The situation is under control," the State Emergency Service said on Telegram.

