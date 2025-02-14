Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:23 14.02.2025

Leaders gathering today in Munich face choice: stop Russia or face global disaster – Sybiha after attack on Chornobyl NPP

2 min read
Leaders gathering today in Munich face choice: stop Russia or face global disaster – Sybiha after attack on Chornobyl NPP
Photo: MFA of Ukraine

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, commenting on the Russian drone attack on the Chornobyl nuclear power plant, called on the world to force Russia to peace.

“A Russian drone struck Chornobyl, damaging the New Safe Confinement and causing a fire at the site of one of history's worst nuclear disasters. Leaders gathering today in Munich face a choice: stop Russia or face a global disaster. Russia must be forced to peace through strength,” he said on X.

As reported, according to the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate, as a result of the February 14 strike by a Russian drone on the confinement of the Shelter facility over power unit No. 4 of the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant and the fire, the integrity of the outer shell of the Shelter facility and equipment in the crane maintenance garage were damaged. It added that "the impact of the event on the safety of the Shelter facility requires additional assessment."

The IAEA, for its part, confirmed the explosion at the Chornobyl nuclear power plant on the night of February 14, noting that the UAV hit the roof of the insulation structure of the new protective shell that protects the destroyed fourth reactor at the Chornobyl nuclear power plant.

Tags: #sybiha #chornobyl_npp

MORE ABOUT

16:52 21.05.2025
Sybiha: EU members pledge to supply more than 1 million artillery shells

Sybiha: EU members pledge to supply more than 1 million artillery shells

15:21 21.05.2025
Sybiha thanks US lawmakers for presenting a draft resolution condemning Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children

Sybiha thanks US lawmakers for presenting a draft resolution condemning Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children

16:34 20.05.2025
Sybiha in Brussels calling for diplomatic measures to force Russia to seek peace

Sybiha in Brussels calling for diplomatic measures to force Russia to seek peace

15:45 16.05.2025
Sybiha in Istanbul: Russia faces moment when it needs to prove that it’s serious

Sybiha in Istanbul: Russia faces moment when it needs to prove that it’s serious

12:08 15.05.2025
Sybiha in Ankara: Full combat readiness for day of intensive diplomacy

Sybiha in Ankara: Full combat readiness for day of intensive diplomacy

10:02 15.05.2025
Sybiha holds meeting with Rubio, Senator Graham

Sybiha holds meeting with Rubio, Senator Graham

16:59 14.05.2025
Putin should stop rejecting ceasefire and avoiding meeting with Zelenskyy – Sybiha

Putin should stop rejecting ceasefire and avoiding meeting with Zelenskyy – Sybiha

15:59 14.05.2025
Sybiha stresses importance of pressure on Russia in his talk with Netherlands’ FM

Sybiha stresses importance of pressure on Russia in his talk with Netherlands’ FM

18:51 13.05.2025
Putin must understand that rejection of peace has its price – Sybiha on Weimar+ statement

Putin must understand that rejection of peace has its price – Sybiha on Weimar+ statement

18:34 13.05.2025
Sybiha calls on Brazil to use its authoritative voice in dialogue with Russia so that Zelenskyy-Putin meeting takes place

Sybiha calls on Brazil to use its authoritative voice in dialogue with Russia so that Zelenskyy-Putin meeting takes place

HOT NEWS

Two people killed amid Russia’s shelling of Beryslav

Zelenskyy holding meeting to prepare swap of 1,000 POWs

Defense forces shoot down 112 of 128 enemy drones

Drone attacks Zaporizhia NPP training centre third time this year – IAEA

Russians not giving signals about ceasefire, so pressure on Russia needed – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Syrsky discusses front situation with commander of NATO mission to assist Ukraine

Putin says Russian troops currently working on creating buffer zone along border with Ukraine

Two people killed amid Russia’s shelling of Beryslav

Macron prior to his visit to China: We have common goal - ‘lasting and stable peace’ in Ukraine

Motor Sich assets worth UAH 500 million blocked

Zelenskyy holding meeting to prepare swap of 1,000 POWs

State Border Guard Service denies interference with its video surveillance cameras

Ukrainian tour operator Join UP! to launch franchising in Baltic states, Kazakhstan in 2024

Zelenskyy: Important that North Macedonia represented at Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit

Merz, Nauseda call for unconditional ceasefire in Ukraine, tougher sanctions on Russia

AD
AD