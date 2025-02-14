Leaders gathering today in Munich face choice: stop Russia or face global disaster – Sybiha after attack on Chornobyl NPP

Photo: MFA of Ukraine

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, commenting on the Russian drone attack on the Chornobyl nuclear power plant, called on the world to force Russia to peace.

“A Russian drone struck Chornobyl, damaging the New Safe Confinement and causing a fire at the site of one of history's worst nuclear disasters. Leaders gathering today in Munich face a choice: stop Russia or face a global disaster. Russia must be forced to peace through strength,” he said on X.

As reported, according to the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate, as a result of the February 14 strike by a Russian drone on the confinement of the Shelter facility over power unit No. 4 of the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant and the fire, the integrity of the outer shell of the Shelter facility and equipment in the crane maintenance garage were damaged. It added that "the impact of the event on the safety of the Shelter facility requires additional assessment."

The IAEA, for its part, confirmed the explosion at the Chornobyl nuclear power plant on the night of February 14, noting that the UAV hit the roof of the insulation structure of the new protective shell that protects the destroyed fourth reactor at the Chornobyl nuclear power plant.