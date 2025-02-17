Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:14 17.02.2025

Firefighting operations at Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant after Russian drone strike halted

Photo: https://mepr.gov.ua

Firefighting efforts at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) have been suspended, with no active smoldering observed and no deterioration in radiation levels recorded at the site, according to the State Agency of Ukraine for Exclusion Zone Management.

"As of 07:00, firefighting operations have been paused, but this does not mean they have been completed. There are no visible signs of smoldering in the membrane, and the situation continues to be monitored using UAVs equipped with thermal imaging," the agency reported on Facebook.

Six personnel and two units from Ukraine's State Emergency Service are involved in the response. The air temperature at the site is currently -15°C.

"There has been no recorded deterioration in radiation levels at the New Safe Confinement (NSC) facility or at the Chornobyl NPP in general. No release of radioactive materials beyond established limits has been detected," the report stated.

As reported, on the night of February 14, a Russian attack drone armed with a high-explosive warhead struck the shelter of Reactor Unit 4 at the Chornobyl NPP, causing a fire. The fire has since been extinguished, but the damage remains substantial.

