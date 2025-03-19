Ukraine does not plan to participate in US-Russia talks in Saudi Arabia – Podoliak

Advisor to the Head of the President’s Office of Ukraine Mykhailo Podoliak says that Ukraine does not plan to participate in the planned talks between the United States and Russia in Saudi Arabia, which are to take place on Sunday.

In a commentary to The Guardian, he noted that in order to determine possible further talks with the participation of Ukraine, it is necessary to wait for the results of the telephone conversation between the presidents of the United States and Ukraine. "The president wants to understand the contents of this call fully from Trump. The main thing is to understand how Trump sees the results of his call with Putin, and to draw conclusions from that," Podoliak said.

He also commented on the Kremlin's statement in which Putin demanded an end to all military support for Ukraine and intelligence sharing until a ceasefire agreement is reached. "It’s a very strange demand… He wants Ukraine to give up its army, to give up security guarantees, to give up its right to be in alliances," Podoliak said.

On the eve, Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff said that the details of the ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia would be worked out in Jeddah (Saudi Arabia) on Sunday, March 23.