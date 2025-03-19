Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

18:54 19.03.2025

Ukraine does not plan to participate in US-Russia talks in Saudi Arabia – Podoliak

2 min read
Ukraine does not plan to participate in US-Russia talks in Saudi Arabia – Podoliak

Advisor to the Head of the President’s Office of Ukraine Mykhailo Podoliak says that Ukraine does not plan to participate in the planned talks between the United States and Russia in Saudi Arabia, which are to take place on Sunday.

In a commentary to The Guardian, he noted that in order to determine possible further talks with the participation of Ukraine, it is necessary to wait for the results of the telephone conversation between the presidents of the United States and Ukraine. "The president wants to understand the contents of this call fully from Trump. The main thing is to understand how Trump sees the results of his call with Putin, and to draw conclusions from that," Podoliak said.

He also commented on the Kremlin's statement in which Putin demanded an end to all military support for Ukraine and intelligence sharing until a ceasefire agreement is reached. "It’s a very strange demand… He wants Ukraine to give up its army, to give up security guarantees, to give up its right to be in alliances," Podoliak said.

On the eve, Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff said that the details of the ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia would be worked out in Jeddah (Saudi Arabia) on Sunday, March 23.

Tags: #podoliak #trump

MORE ABOUT

20:02 19.03.2025
Zelenskyy, Trump discuss situation at front, release of POWs, return of abducted children

Zelenskyy, Trump discuss situation at front, release of POWs, return of abducted children

18:20 19.03.2025
Witkoff claims Russia does not violate agreement on Ukraine's energy infrastructure

Witkoff claims Russia does not violate agreement on Ukraine's energy infrastructure

18:10 19.03.2025
Trump pleased with hour-long conversation with Zelenskyy: We are very much on track

Trump pleased with hour-long conversation with Zelenskyy: We are very much on track

17:03 19.03.2025
Zelenskyy has conversation with Trump

Zelenskyy has conversation with Trump

16:44 19.03.2025
Phone conversation between Zelenskyy, Trump may take place today at 16:00 Kyiv time

Phone conversation between Zelenskyy, Trump may take place today at 16:00 Kyiv time

12:19 19.03.2025
Zelenskyy to hold talk with Trump today

Zelenskyy to hold talk with Trump today

11:47 19.03.2025
Zelenskyy would like to know from Trump details of his talk with Putin

Zelenskyy would like to know from Trump details of his talk with Putin

10:02 19.03.2025
Putin doesn’t demand stopping aid to Ukraine – Trump

Putin doesn’t demand stopping aid to Ukraine – Trump

19:57 18.03.2025
Movement to peace to begin with energy and infrastructure ceasefire – White House following Trump-Putin call

Movement to peace to begin with energy and infrastructure ceasefire – White House following Trump-Putin call

17:30 18.03.2025
Trump talking with Putin for one hour – White House

Trump talking with Putin for one hour – White House

HOT NEWS

Trump to consider Ukraine's request for additional air defense, incl Patriot – White House

USA suggests Ukraine consider transferring ownership, management of NPPs – White House

Zelenskyy, Trump discuss situation at front, release of POWs, return of abducted children

Forced disappearances in Ukraine by Russian authorities are crimes against humanity – Independent UN Commission

Trump pleased with hour-long conversation with Zelenskyy: We are very much on track

LATEST

Trump to consider Ukraine's request for additional air defense, incl Patriot – White House

USA suggests Ukraine consider transferring ownership, management of NPPs – White House

Waltz to hold talks with colleagues in Ukraine, Russia on Wednesday

Poroshenko urges Zelenskyy to hold meeting with leaders of parliamentary factions

Ukraine, Côte d'Ivoire agree to begin deepening trade, economic cooperation – President's Office

Forced disappearances in Ukraine by Russian authorities are crimes against humanity – Independent UN Commission

Zelenskyy discusses defense, economic support with PM of Finland

Payments to Kyiv budget from ProZorro auction sales increase by 30 times – budget commission member

MFA welcomes report of UN Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine, believes collected evidence should result in court cases

Zelenskyy: 175 Ukrainian defenders released from Russian captivity, 22 more return home without exchanges

AD