Canada prepares to impose economic sanctions for Russia's recognition of so-called 'L/DNR' - Foreign Minister

Canada prepares to impose economic sanctions for Russia's recognition of the so-called "Donetsk People's Republic" and "Luhansk People's Republic", Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said.

"Canada, along with its partners and allies, will respond firmly to this blatant disregard for international law. We are preparing to impose economic sanctions for these actions, separate from those prepared in response to any further Russian military invasion in Ukraine," Joly said in a statement, posted on her Twitter page on Tuesday.

She said that Canada remains steadfast in supporting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

"Canada strongly condemns President Putin's recognition of the non-government controlled areas of Donetsk and Luhansk as independent territories. This is a clear violation of the Minsk agreements, the UN Charter and a serious threat to security and stability in the region," Joly said.