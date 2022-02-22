Russia creates legal basis for further aggression against Ukraine – Zelensky

The recognition of the so-called "LPR" and "DPR" by Russia is the basis for further Russian armed aggression against Ukraine, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

"By recognizing the so-called 'L/DPR,' Russia creates legal grounds for Russian armed aggression, while violating all bilateral and multilateral obligations, the UN Security Council Resolution on Ukraine dated February 17, 2015," Zelensky said at a joint meeting with Estonian President Alar Karis briefing in Kyiv on Tuesday.

He also said the Russian escalation around Ukraine is an unprecedented challenge for the world as a whole.