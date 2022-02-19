Facts

11:13 19.02.2022

JFO HQ reports 19 shelling by Russia-led forces in Donbas as at 09:00, one Ukrainian soldier killed

As of 09:00 a.m., Russia-occupation forces carried out 19 attacks in Donbas, 16 of which with weapons prohibited by the Minsk Agreements, a soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine died, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) reported.

"As a result of the shelling, one Ukrainian soldier received a shrapnel wound incompatible with life. The Joint Forces Command expresses its sincere and deep condolences to the family and friends of the deceased," the Joint Forces Command said on Facebook.

It is noted that the enemy used artillery systems of 122 mm caliber, mortars of 120 mm and 82 mm caliber, as well as grenade launchers of various systems.

In addition, in Donetsk region, an enemy unmanned aerial vehicle, probably Orlan-10, was recorded crossing the contact line.

"Mercenaries continue to insidiously conduct artillery fire from populated areas and place their artillery systems near residential buildings," the headquarters stressed.

It is also noted that by such actions the enemy was trying to force units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to fire in response to further accuse the Ukrainian defenders of shelling civilians.

"We note that the Joint Forces do not open fire on civilian infrastructure and comply with the norms of International Humanitarian Law. The Joint Forces control the situation and adequately respond to potential enemy threats," the headquarters summed up.

Interfax-Ukraine
