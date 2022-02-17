Number of attacks in Donbas up to 34, two servicemen wounded – JFO HQ

As of 14:00 on February 17, the number of attacks by Russia-occupation forces in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone in Donbas increased to 34, the Joint Forces Operation Headquarters reported on Facebook.

This includes 28 attacks with the use of weapons prohibited by the Minsk Agreements.

As a result of the shelling, two JFO servicemen were wounded. They are in a medical facility, their health condition is moderate.

Earlier, as of 11:00 on February 17, some 29 ceasefire violations were reported, including 27 with the use of weapons prohibited by the Minsk Agreements. One soldier was wounded.