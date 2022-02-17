Facts

15:43 17.02.2022

Number of attacks in Donbas up to 34, two servicemen wounded – JFO HQ

Number of attacks in Donbas up to 34, two servicemen wounded – JFO HQ

As of 14:00 on February 17, the number of attacks by Russia-occupation forces in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone in Donbas increased to 34, the Joint Forces Operation Headquarters reported on Facebook.

This includes 28 attacks with the use of weapons prohibited by the Minsk Agreements.

As a result of the shelling, two JFO servicemen were wounded. They are in a medical facility, their health condition is moderate.

Earlier, as of 11:00 on February 17, some 29 ceasefire violations were reported, including 27 with the use of weapons prohibited by the Minsk Agreements. One soldier was wounded.

17:09 17.02.2022
JFO HQ records 42 attacks on contact line in Donbas at 15.00

18:44 08.02.2022
Russia-led forces violate ceasefire near Pisky, no casualties - JFO HQ

17:33 07.02.2022
Russia-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire three times, Ukrainian serviceman wounded

14:12 05.02.2022
Ukrainian soldier wounded in Donbas - JFO HQ

16:35 29.01.2022
Drills of artillery units of Msta-B howitzers being held in Kherson region

11:15 29.01.2022
No ceasefire violations recorded in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

17:47 25.01.2022
Two Ukrainian servicemen wounded amid Russia's shelling attacks – JFO HQ

17:39 10.01.2022
Two servicemen killed in Donbas, blown up by explosive device – JFO HQ

10:33 05.01.2022
No ceasefire violations recorded in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

18:27 31.12.2021
Russian-occupation forces fire at Ukrainian positions, no casualties

